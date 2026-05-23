Tim Ream News: Starting versus Revolution

Ream (rest) is in the starting lineup for Saturday's match against New England Revolution.

Ream returned to the squad as expected following a one-game absence due to load management. The experienced defender will serve as part of a center-back pairing alongside Morrison Agyemang, leading Andrew Privett to a substitute role. Having played 90 minutes in nine of his 10 league appearances this year, Ream should be valuable for his usual production of passes and clearances, although his side remains hard to trust for clean sheets.