Tim Ream News: Trains fully, option again
Ream (groin) has fully trained and is an option for Tuesday's US Open Cup match against Atlanta, according to Will Palaszczuk.
Ream is no longer injured and is back from his injury on time, as expected, leaving him an option for Cup play midweek. This gives the club a starting center-back in the lineup again, likely to reclaim that role immediately. He will now look to keep a clean bill of health in the run-up to the 2026 World Cup in his home country.
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