Tim Siersleben Injury: Dealing with illness

Siersleben (illness) is ruled out for Saturday's clash against Hoffenheim, according to coach Frank Schmidt. "Siri will definitely be out, he is sick."

Siersleben has been battling an illness this week and won't be available for Saturday's clash against Hoffenheim. His absence is a tough break for the squad because with Leonidas Stergiou (muscular) sidelined, Siersleben was lined up to take on a bigger role in Heidenheim's back line.