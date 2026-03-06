Tim Siersleben headshot

Tim Siersleben Injury: Dealing with illness

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2026

Siersleben (illness) is ruled out for Saturday's clash against Hoffenheim, according to coach Frank Schmidt. "Siri will definitely be out, he is sick."

Siersleben has been battling an illness this week and won't be available for Saturday's clash against Hoffenheim. His absence is a tough break for the squad because with Leonidas Stergiou (muscular) sidelined, Siersleben was lined up to take on a bigger role in Heidenheim's back line.

Tim Siersleben
FC Heidenheim
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tim Siersleben See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tim Siersleben See More
Bundesliga: Predicted Lineups and Team News for Matchday 4
SOC
Bundesliga: Predicted Lineups and Team News for Matchday 4
Author Image
Ian Faletti
September 13, 2023