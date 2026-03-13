Tim Siersleben Injury: Still out due to illness
Siersleben (illness) remains out for the time being, according to coach Frank Schmidt.
Siersleben hasn't yet recovered from his illness and remains out for the time being. This is a blow for Heidenheim since they are lacking many options in defense, although the defender has mainly been a bench option this season.
