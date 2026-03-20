Tim Siersleben News: Option after illness

Siersleben (illness) is back available for Saturday's clash against Leverkusen, according to coach Frank Schmidt. "Except from Paca, everyone is on board."

Siersleben has moved past the illness that sidelined him for the last two matches and is back in the mix for Saturday's showdown against the Werkself. The center-back has mostly operated as a depth piece for Heidenheim this season and is expected to slide right back into that bench role moving forward.