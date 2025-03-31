Fantasy Soccer
Tim Skarke

Tim Skarke News: Assists winning goal as a sub

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 31, 2025

Skarke assisted once to go with two shots (one on goal), one cross (one accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 2-1 win against SC Freiburg.

Skarke came on as an early sub in the eighth minute and played for a total of 61 minutes before being subbed off again. Shortly after halftime, he assisted Andrej Ilic, which turned out to be the game winner. This was his second assist of the season and these have been his only involvements of the year.

Tim Skarke
Union Berlin
More Stats & News
