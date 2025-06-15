Timo Baumgartl News: Flick-on creates epic equalizer

Baumgartl assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 3-3 draw versus Los Angeles Galaxy.

Baumgartl's stoppage-time header flick set Joao Klauss up perfectly for the epic 95th-minute equalizer for St. Louis. Baumgartl also led the backline with four clearances and one interception. This assist marked his first ever in MLS and rewarded his offensive impact as a central defender after creating one chance in each of his last four appearances for St. Louis.