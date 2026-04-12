Timo Baumgartl News: Scores first career MLS goal

Baumgartl scored a goal with his lone shot while making two interceptions and eight clearances during Saturday's 1-1 draw with Dallas.

Baumgartl leveled the score in the 61st minute while leading St. Louis with his eight clearances. The goal was the first in Baumgartl's MLS career as he's combined for three tackles, three interceptions and 11 clearances over his last three appearances.