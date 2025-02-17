Timo Baumgartl News: Signs with St. Louis CITY SC

Baumgartl has signed a contract with St. Louis CITY SC until 2026 with a club option for 2027, joining from Schalke 04, the club announced. "Timo and his vast European experience will be a key piece to our team next year. Not only does Timo bring on-field experience, but he also has the leadership character trait that will be an asset to the locker room," said Sporting Director Lutz Pfannenstiel.

Baumgartl has played 140 matches in top leagues in Germany and the Netherlands, including 217 matches for VfB Stuttgart, where he helped secure the 2016-17 2. Bundesliga Championship. He later moved to PSV Eindhoven, where he played a key role in securing four clean sheets during the 2019 UEFA Europa League Qualifiers. Baumgartl also had stints at Union Berlin and FC Schalke 04 in the 2. Bundesliga. He will bring experience and quality in St. Louis's defense this season.