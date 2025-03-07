Fantasy Soccer
Timo Becker headshot

Timo Becker Injury: Appears to be option

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2025

Becker (undisclosed) appears to be an option for Saturday's match against Stuttgart, according to Cameron Smith of Bullinews.

Becker looks to be an option after his early exit last week, as he was not included in the injury report ahead of the contest. This is great news for the club, as he is a regular starter when fit and will be expected to see that spot if healthy Saturday.

Timo Becker
Holstein Kiel
