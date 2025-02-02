Timo Becker News: First goal contributions of season

Becker assisted twice to go with one shot (zero on goal) and three chances created in Saturday's 4-3 defeat versus Bayern Munich.

Becker had a rare day earning assists from his role in the center of the defense, as he would bag two in the narrow loss. These are his first goal contributions of the season and his first career goal contributions in the Bundesliga. He also added one interception, three clearances and three tackles won in the defense.