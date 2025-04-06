Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Timo Horn headshot

Timo Horn News: Allows four against Stuttgart

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 6, 2025

Horn had two saves and allowed four goals in Saturday's 4-0 defeat to VfB Stuttgart.

Horn had a rough outing Saturday, with the goalie giving up four goals while only making two saves. This marks his sixth straight game without a clean sheet, still without one since his season debut. He will look for another soon, although it is unlikely to come next contest when facing Augsburg on Saturday.

Timo Horn
VfL Bochum
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now