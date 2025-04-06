Timo Horn News: Allows four against Stuttgart
Horn had two saves and allowed four goals in Saturday's 4-0 defeat to VfB Stuttgart.
Horn had a rough outing Saturday, with the goalie giving up four goals while only making two saves. This marks his sixth straight game without a clean sheet, still without one since his season debut. He will look for another soon, although it is unlikely to come next contest when facing Augsburg on Saturday.
