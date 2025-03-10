Timo Horn News: Allows two against Bayern

Horn made three saves and conceded two goals during Saturday's 3-2 win over Bayern Munich.

Horn saw the opposition finding the back of the net twice in less than half an hour but then kept his poise to put up a solid performance throughout the rest of the contest to allow his team to go for a huge come-from-behind victory. That's now 11 saves and just four goals allowed over four starts for the goalkeeper since he became Bochum's first choice in the net, which is significant given the level of opponents he faced in each game.