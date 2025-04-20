Timo Horn News: Concedes once in loss

Horn recorded three saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 1-0 defeat to Werder Bremen. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 99th minute.

Horn conceded one goal Saturday, a strike by Mitchell Weiser in the 80th minute. Although it came in a loss, it broke Horn's five match streak of conceding multiple goals, so it was an improvement based on his recent form. He faces a favorable matchup Sunday versus Union Berlin, a side which has scored just 30 goals through 30 matches this season.