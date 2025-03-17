Fantasy Soccer
Timo Horn News: Four saves Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 17, 2025

Horn registered four saves and allowed three goals in Sunday's 3-1 defeat to Eintracht Frankfurt.

Horn faced seven shots Sunday and stopped four of them. It was a tale of two different goalkeepers, both faced seven shots on goal and Kaua Santos thoroughly outplayed Horn. Horn has been solid since taking the starting job, though he hasn't been at his best, and certainly hasn't been stealing games for Bochum.

