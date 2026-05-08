Timo Hubers Injury: Won't play before 2027

Hubers (knee) faces an extremely long road back from his serious knee injury, with sporting director Thomas Kessler admitting the club cannot expect him to be ready at the start of next season and that a return could stretch into the second half of the 2026/27 campaign, according to Geissblog.

Hubers shows a lot of determination in his rehabilitation, and sporting director Kessler said that watching him suffer the injury in Dortmund still gives him goosebumps. The club is simultaneously in advanced contract talks with Hubers, with both sides willing to reach an agreement quickly, though the deal has not yet been signed. Koln are committed to giving their captain zero time pressure and full support throughout what promises to be a lengthy recovery process, with the hope of eventually seeing him back in the RheinEnergie Stadion. Hubers has already overcome multiple serious knee injuries throughout his career and is determined not to let this latest setback define him.