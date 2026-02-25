Timo Werner Injury: Expected to play Saturday

Werner did the necessary for his visa Tuesday in Berlin and is expected to be an option for Saturday's clash against Atlanta United, according to Leipziger Volkszeitung.

Werner was unavailable for Saturday's season opener against Sporting Kansas City while waiting on his work visa, but that hurdle now appears to be cleared after the former Leipzig star finalized his paperwork in Berlin on Tuesday. With the off-field situation resolved, the new San Jose striker is trending toward making his debut and could log his first minutes for the club in Saturday's matchup against Atlanta United.