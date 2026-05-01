Timo Werner Injury: Hitting sidelines

Werner is out for the time being due to a lower-body injury, per the MLS Player Status Report.

Werner cleared the matchday 10 report after multiple weeks of questionable status, but has now returned with a lower-body designation and is listed as out rather than questionable, which is a step in the wrong direction. He was named MLS Player of the Month for April, making his return to the injury report a particularly frustrating development for his managers. No timetable has been given, and the club's cautious approach with him all month suggests they won't rush him back, likely leaving a starting role for Jack Skahan to fill.