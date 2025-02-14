Timo Werner Injury: Nearing return

Werner (hamstring) is nearing a return, according to manager Ange Postecoglou. "Brennan is progressing well. Again, he joined in team training, he will train again today which means, whether it's this weekend or next weekend, he'll be good to go. Timo is also training with us and is getting pretty close to being available."

Werner is nearing a full return to training and seems to be at the end of what has been a frustrating spell on the sideline. The winger is likely to be a depth option when fit, but with so many injuries across the Spurs attack there's no doubt Werner will be needed to play some minutes as they try to keep a plethora of returning players fit.