Timo Werner Injury: Questionable again

Werner is listed as questionable for Saturday's match against Kansas City with a lower-body injury, per the MLS Player Status Report.

Werner has now carried this questionable tag for consecutive matchdays without playing, which is a growing concern for one of MLS's higher-profile players this season. If he misses again, it raises the question of whether the lower-body issue is more serious than initially indicated. This continues his slow start to play with the club, only having started once in four appearances, although he does have two assists off the bench.