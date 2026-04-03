Timo Werner Injury: Questionable for Saturday

Werner is questionable for Saturday's match against San Diego due to a lower-body injury, according to the MLS injury report.

Werner is facing a possible absence Saturday, as the German forward is suffering from a lower-body injury. This will be something to watch for the club, as they hope to have their star winter signing, having seen him start only once. Even if he is fit, they may be cautious and keep him in a bench role, having yet to score but with two assists.