Timo Werner Injury: Still waiting for his visa
Werner was forced to miss the opening match vs Sporting Kansas City as he awaits his working visa, reports Daniel Poulter of Poulter Talk Sports.
Werner could not play Saturday as he still waits to gain his working visa. He signed from RB Leipzig in late January, expecting to be a huge plus in the attack, given his resume of playing for top European teams like Chelsea, Tottenham and Leipzig.
