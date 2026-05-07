Timo Werner Injury: Targeting end of month return

Werner (hamstring) could be back in action either in late May or shortly after the World Cup, according to manager Bruce Arena, Favian Renkel of Kickbase MLS reports.

Werner has made seven league appearances this season, contributing four goals and three assists, so his status is a major concern for the squad as he works on his rehabilitation from a muscle problem. The forward will be inactive for at least a couple more games, with Jack Skahan featuring on the left wing instead.