Timo Werner News: 16 crosses in defeat

Werner had one shot (zero on goal), 16 crosses (two accurate) and 10 corners in Sunday's 1-0 loss against Seattle Sounders FC.

Werner attempted 16 crosses in the 1-0 defeat to the Sounders but was unable to provide a return. This was his first start since joining the MLS, but he has provided two assists off the bench in the other two games he has played. Of the 16 crosses he has attempted, two were accurate, and 10 came from corners. In this game, he took his first shot for the club but couldn't hit the target.