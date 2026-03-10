Timo Werner News: Another assist in win
Werner had one assist and created three chances in Saturday's 1-0 win versus Philadelphia.
Werner came off the bench for the second time this year and recorded an assist in 45 minutes of playing time. Werner now has two goal contributions in his first two MLS appearances and should only earn more playing time as the season drags on. Look for him to come off the bench on Sunday versus Seattle.
