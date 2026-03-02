Timo Werner headshot

Timo Werner News: Assist in MLS debut

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 2, 2026

Werner assisted once to go with zero corners and one chance created in Saturday's 2-0 win over Atlanta United.

Werner would appear off the bench to make his MLS debut for San Jose on Saturday, recording 29 minutes of play. He would also add a goal contribution in his debut, finding Ousseni Bouda in the 79th minute for an assist. A starting role should come soon, likely followed by a goal.

Timo Werner
San Jose Earthquakes
