Timo Werner News: Assist in MLS debut
Werner assisted once to go with zero corners and one chance created in Saturday's 2-0 win over Atlanta United.
Werner would appear off the bench to make his MLS debut for San Jose on Saturday, recording 29 minutes of play. He would also add a goal contribution in his debut, finding Ousseni Bouda in the 79th minute for an assist. A starting role should come soon, likely followed by a goal.
