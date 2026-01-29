Werner struggled to get things going and was limited to just 13 minutes off the bench across three Bundesliga appearances in 2025-26. He should be a regular starter for San Jose right away, as he joins the club as a Designated Player, and this seems like the perfect opportunity for Werner to get his career back on track. He hasn't scored a goal in a competitive match since the 2023\/24 season when he was playing for Tottenham Hotspur. Werner's deal with the Earthquakes goes until the end of the 2027\/28 MLS season.