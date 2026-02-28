Timo Werner headshot

Timo Werner News: On bench Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 28, 2026

Werner (not injury related) is on the bench for the MLS week two fixture versus Atlanta United.

Werner finalized his work visa paperwork during the week and is expected to make his Earthquakes debut as a substitute Saturday before earning a starting role over Preston Judd. The star forward will look to rack up shooting numbers as soon as he's on the pitch, and he should be the team's best attacking threat in a striker position.

Timo Werner
San Jose Earthquakes
