Timo Werner News: On bench Saturday
Werner (not injury related) is on the bench for the MLS week two fixture versus Atlanta United.
Werner finalized his work visa paperwork during the week and is expected to make his Earthquakes debut as a substitute Saturday before earning a starting role over Preston Judd. The star forward will look to rack up shooting numbers as soon as he's on the pitch, and he should be the team's best attacking threat in a striker position.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now