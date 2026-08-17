Timo Werner News: Registers most crosses

Werner had 10 crosses (three accurate) and four corners in Saturday's 3-1 defeat against St. Louis City SC. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 79th minute.

Werner recorded the most crosses in the game, created two chances and recorded 22 passes. Werner had a good amount of the ball as San Jose had more possession throughout the game, but he struggled to create any output. He has recorded nine goal contributions this season in 11 games and takes on Los Angeles Galaxy next.