Timo Werner News: Returns with assist in US Open Cup

Werner (lower body) played one half and contributed an assist in Wednesday's 2-0 US Open Cup win over Phoenix Rising, confirming he is back fit for San Jose, the club posted.

Werner had been carrying a questionable tag for consecutive matchdays without featuring, making his return to competitive action a welcome development for the Earthquakes. The half-time appearance gives him a controlled reintroduction to action after the lower-body issue, and he should now push for a more prominent role in upcoming fixtures having added another assist to his tally this season.