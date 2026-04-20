Timo Werner News: Scores first MLS goal

Werner scored one goal and assisted once from two shots and two chances created in Sunday's 4-1 win over Los Angeles Football Club.

Werner bagged his first MLS goal in the 56th minute, getting on the end of Beau Leroux's feed and finishing cleanly to make it 2-0 just three minutes after setting up Ousseni Bouda for the opener, capping off a ruthless six-minute burst that flipped the game and gave San Jose full control. His attacking chemistry with Niko Tsakiris and Bouda drove San Jose's second-half takeover, overwhelming LAFC and bringing an end to the club's best-ever start to an MLS season.