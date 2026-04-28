Timo Werner News: Suffers hamstring injury

Werner was forced off in the 34th minute of Tuesday's 4-2 US Open Cup win against Minnesota with a hamstring injury, leaving his availability for Saturday's clash against Toronto uncertain, according to Christian Babcock of Bay Area Sports HQ.

Werner had only recently returned to competitive action after managing a lower body issue earlier in the season, making this latest setback a frustrating development for San Jose. The club will assess the extent of the hamstring injury over the coming days before making a final call on his involvement at the weekend, with Jack Skahan expected to take on a larger role in the front line if Werner needs to sit out any upcoming fixtures.