Timon Weiner Injury: Back available against St. Pauli

Weiner is back in the squad after recovering from his forearm injury but will remain the backup goalkeeper for the rest of the season. The coach stated he wanted a goalie who is less solicited, therefore Thomas Dahne will continue as the starting goalkeeper for Kiel.