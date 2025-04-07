Timon Weiner Injury: Hopeful to train Tuesday

Weiner is eyeing a return to training Tuesday after missing Saturday's 1-1 draw against Mainz due to a forearm injury, according to manager Marcel Rapp, per Kieler Nachrichten. "Timon couldn't open and close his hand properly. That's why we left him out as a precaution. But he should train normally again on Tuesday."

