Timon Weiner Injury: Suffers injury

Weiner is doubtful for Saturday's match against Stuttgart due to an injury, according to Cameron Smith of Bullinews.

Weiner will be a late call for Saturday, as the goalie suffered an injury in their last contest despite playing the full 90. He is a doubt, so a fitness test ahead of the contests will likely decide if he can play or not. He will hope to see the start, as he is their regular starter, with Thomas Dahne as a likely replacement.