Timon Weiner News: Allows four against Bayern Munich
Weiner recorded seven saves and allowed four goals in Saturday's 4-3 loss against Bayern Munich.
Weiner had a decent day in net making seven saves but failed to stop four shots on target, leading to the 4-3 loss. This now marks his 11th straight match without a clean sheet, with only one in 20 appearances this campaign. He will look to see his second in their next contest, facing Bochum on Sunday.
