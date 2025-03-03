Timon Weiner News: Keeps clean sheet Sunday

Weiner recorded five saves and allowed zero goals in Sunday's 1-0 victory versus Union Berlin.

Weiner kept just his second clean sheet of the season Sunday as he saved all five shots on target he faced. It was a great way to bounce back for him as he had conceded multiple goals in 13 of his last 14 starts. He faces a significantly more difficult matchup Saturday versus Stuttgart, a side which has scored 42 goals through 24 matches this season.