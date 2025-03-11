Timon Weiner News: Makes no saves
Weiner recorded no saves and allowed two goals in Saturday's 2-2 draw against VfB Stuttgart.
Weiner had allowed two goals against Stuttgart, however he made to made a save in the process. He's conceded 12 goals in the last six appearances, making 23 saves in that span. The keeper will head to Heidenheim for the next game on Sunday, who have scored just four goals in the last five contests.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now