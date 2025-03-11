Fantasy Soccer
Timon Weiner headshot

Timon Weiner News: Makes no saves

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2025

Weiner recorded no saves and allowed two goals in Saturday's 2-2 draw against VfB Stuttgart.

Weiner had allowed two goals against Stuttgart, however he made to made a save in the process. He's conceded 12 goals in the last six appearances, making 23 saves in that span. The keeper will head to Heidenheim for the next game on Sunday, who have scored just four goals in the last five contests.

Timon Weiner
Holstein Kiel
