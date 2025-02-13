Fantasy Soccer
Timon Wellenreuther headshot

Timon Wellenreuther News: Keeps clean sheet in victory

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 13, 2025

Wellenreuther recorded six saves and allowed zero goals in Wednesday's 1-0 win over AC Milan.

Wellenreuther kept his first clean sheet of the season in the Champions League at a crucial moment. He helped his team secure an advantage for the second leg of the Champions League knockouts next Tuesday by making six saves and one clearance. The contrast between his last two performances in the Champions League is striking; he conceded five goals and made no saves in the previous game, while he made six saves and conceded none on Wednesday.

