Timon Wellenreuther News: Makes six saves

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 18, 2025

Wellenreuther made six saves in Feyenoord's 1-1 draw Tuesday against AC Milan, allowing the Dutch team to advance in Champions League play.

This is back-to-back matches against AC Milan with six saves for Wellenreuther, who has helped propel his side to the round of 16. He shouldn't have much trouble against Almere Saturday, as the side has scored just 14 goals in league play this season.

