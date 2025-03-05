Fantasy Soccer
Timon Wellenreuther headshot

Timon Wellenreuther News: Saves penalty in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 5, 2025

Wellenreuther had five saves, including a penalty, conceded two goals and received a yellow card in Wednesday's 2-0 loss vs. Inter Milan.

Wellenreuther faced a barrage of shots in Wednesday's loss. The 29-year-old keeper let in a goal in each half and picked up a yellow card late in the game that will carry over into the second leg in Milan. Despite letting in another two goals (and four in the past five), his performance was more a reflection of both potent forward play and lackluster defending rather than poor goalkeeping.

