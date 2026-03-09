Timothee Pembele News: Left out of squad

Pembele was left out of the squad for Sunday's clash against Brest due to a coaching decision, according to Benoit Donckele from Paris Normandie.

Pembele was initially lined up to start Sunday's clash with Brest with Loic Nego (undisclosed) sidelined, but the defender's comments in the pre-match press conference didn't sit well with coach Didier Digard, who ultimately left him out of the matchday squad as a disciplinary move. The young defender had suggested that the teams sitting behind Le Havre in the standings were not dangerous, which clearly wasn't the message the coach wanted circulating. As a result, Arouna Sangante was deployed out of position on the right flank and is likely to continue filling that role until a natural option becomes available again.