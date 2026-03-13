Timothee Pembele News: Option again following suspension

Pembele is an option for Sunday's clash against Lyon after clearing his club's suspension, according to coach Didier Digard, per FOOT NORMAND.

Pembele was left out of the squad in the last matchup against Brest following a coaching decision tied to comments he made in the previous press conference, but the defender is back in the mix for Sunday's clash with Lyon. His return is a big boost for the Ciel & Marine from a sporting standpoint as the team continues to deal with multiple absences across the back line.