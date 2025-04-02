Fantasy Soccer
Timothee Pembele News: Scores winner versus Nantes

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 2, 2025

Pembele scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and one cross (one accurate) in Sunday's 3-2 victory over Nantes. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 18th minute.

Pembele scored the game-winner in the 88th minute with his first goal in the season. The left-back also helped on defense with three clearances. He did receive his second yellow card in the proccess, though.

