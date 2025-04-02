Timothee Pembele News: Scores winner versus Nantes
Pembele scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and one cross (one accurate) in Sunday's 3-2 victory over Nantes. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 18th minute.
Pembele scored the game-winner in the 88th minute with his first goal in the season. The left-back also helped on defense with three clearances. He did receive his second yellow card in the proccess, though.
