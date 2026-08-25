Timothy Castagne News: Assists in season opener
Castagne assisted once to go with one shot (one on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and two chances created in Monday's 3-2 loss versus Chelsea. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 88th minute.
Castagne started off the new season on a high note, assisting Josh King's goal in the 23rd minute which tied the match at 1-1. It was one of two chances he created in the match and he also put one shot on target. He put up decent defensive statistics as well, but it doesn't tell the whole story as he and his fellow defenders struggled to contain the Chelsea attack.
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