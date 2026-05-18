Timothy Castagne News: Four tackles in draw

Castagne recorded one shot (zero on goal), four crosses (two accurate) and two chances created in Sunday's 1-1 draw against Wolverhampton.

Castagne played a direct creative role in Sunday's 1-1 draw at Molineux, delivering an inviting cross to the back post in the first half that found Alex Iwobi unmarked, with only Jose Sa's sharp volley save preventing an early Fulham lead before Wolves responded minutes later, while also adding two key passes, four crosses and four tackles. The Belgian right-back also fired high and wide from inside the box when well positioned in the first half, missing what would have been another big chance for his side in a frustrating afternoon overall. Castagne has not recorded a goal contribution this season, but he remains a reliable defensive presence in Fulham's back line.