Timothy Castagne News: Stuffs stat sheet on both ends
Castagne had two shots (none on target), four crosses, two interceptions and four tackles in Fulham's 2-1 loss to Brighton & Hove Albion Saturday.
Castagne won three of his four tackles, but he didn't do much offensively in the loss. The defender should remain busy against a Tottenham side which has scored 53 goals in league play ahead of Sunday's game with Bournemouth.
