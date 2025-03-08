Fantasy Soccer
Timothy Castagne headshot

Timothy Castagne News: Stuffs stat sheet on both ends

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 8, 2025

Castagne had two shots (none on target), four crosses, two interceptions and four tackles in Fulham's 2-1 loss to Brighton & Hove Albion Saturday.

Castagne won three of his four tackles, but he didn't do much offensively in the loss. The defender should remain busy against a Tottenham side which has scored 53 goals in league play ahead of Sunday's game with Bournemouth.

Timothy Castagne
Fulham
