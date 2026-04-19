Timothy Castagne News: Two interceptions in clean sheet
Castagne recorded one tackle (one won) and two interceptions in Saturday's 0-0 draw versus Brentford.
Castagne made his third consecutive start with Kenny Tete (foot) still sidelined and has made a strong case for his place over that run, contributing meaningfully at both ends of the pitch. Offensively, he registered two shots, created six chances and delivered seven crosses while defensively he accumulated three interceptions, seven clearances, four blocks and six tackles, recording at least one tackle and one block in each of those three games.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Timothy Castagne See More
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 335 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 335 days ago
-
Fantrax Waiver Wire
Fantrax & Sleeper Waiver Wire Pickups for Premier League Gameweek 33 (GW33)6 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper GW32 Player Rankings: Best Premier League Picks23 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 3224 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Timothy Castagne See More