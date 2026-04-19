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Timothy Castagne News: Two interceptions in clean sheet

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 19, 2026

Castagne recorded one tackle (one won) and two interceptions in Saturday's 0-0 draw versus Brentford.

Castagne made his third consecutive start with Kenny Tete (foot) still sidelined and has made a strong case for his place over that run, contributing meaningfully at both ends of the pitch. Offensively, he registered two shots, created six chances and delivered seven crosses while defensively he accumulated three interceptions, seven clearances, four blocks and six tackles, recording at least one tackle and one block in each of those three games.

Timothy Castagne
Fulham
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