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Timothy Chandler Injury: Returns to training

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 26, 2026

Chandler (thigh) returned to training Tuesday after spending nearly a month on the sidelines, the club announced.

Chandler has resumed training after being sidelined for nearly a month with a thigh injury suffered during a training session. The 36-year-old may still need time to rebuild his fitness before being considered for competitive action after missing much of the buildup to the new campaign. Chandler is expected to provide experienced depth across several positions once fully fit, though his playing time is likely to remain limited.

Timothy Chandler
Eintracht Frankfurt
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