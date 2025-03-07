Timothy Tillman Injury: Dealing with flu
Tillman (illness) is a doubt for Saturday's trip to Seattle, per the MLS injury report.
Tillman was added to the injury report with flu-like symptoms and is now a doubt for Saturday's clash. It's not clear how serious the symptoms are, making Tillman a true question mark. The midfielder is a crucial part of the starting XI and would be tough to replace if unavailable against Seattle.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now