Timothy Tillman headshot

Timothy Tillman Injury: Dealing with flu

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2025

Tillman (illness) is a doubt for Saturday's trip to Seattle, per the MLS injury report.

Tillman was added to the injury report with flu-like symptoms and is now a doubt for Saturday's clash. It's not clear how serious the symptoms are, making Tillman a true question mark. The midfielder is a crucial part of the starting XI and would be tough to replace if unavailable against Seattle.

Timothy Tillman
Los Angeles Football Club
